We Hold These Truths To Be Self-Evident

“Going to build a wall!”— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 5, 2019
“ and Mexico is going to pay for it!”
Nope...Check that.
“ and our Military is going to pay for it!”
(Remember when Congress was controlled by Rs during Trumps first 2 years they did NOTHING on wall funding) https://t.co/6uSTJifR09 via @NYTimes
Pretty sure even the most tuned out voter in America has, at this point, heard a "LOL MR. TRUMP YOU SAID MEXICO WOULD PAY FOR THE WALL" SICK BURN HIGH FIVE!!!!
People get that Trump is a buffoon. People also think politicians are all full of shit and corrupt. If you want to make the case that Trump is even more corrupt than that you gotta go on teevee and explain it and say what, in fact, you are gonna do about it (McCaskill is not in Congress at the moment, but those who are). That Trump is a buffoon and full of shit and corrupt in a normal politician way is self-evident. Don't need SICK BURNS about LOL MEXICO WALL. People get that much. The rest is not, actually, self-evident.
The Republicans managed to hold 876 hearings about things that were bullshit.