Boris Johnson has confirmed he will set aside the bill that would implement his deal, despite the fact the Commons has just backed it, after his proposal to fast-track it through parliament was rejected by MPs.Basically he tried to rush it before the (current) deadline and Parliament said no which means it might not pass in its current form and likely wouldn't pass before the spooky deadline.
He says he does not want a delay and will continue to discuss with EU27 leaders until they decide whether or not to grant one.
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
BoJo
Really lost the pulse of Brexit, but I think there's a decent chance what happens next is another EU extension and then a no confidence vote and an election... and then?!!?!?!?!?
by Atrios at 15:02