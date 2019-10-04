Bozo And The Ozone Man

You might remember that was what the very respectable George Sr. called Clinton and Gore for a bit. I was reminded of this because of seeing some MAGA types on the internet going "hur hur hur what happened to the ozone hole." Well there was a global plan and we fixed it. Acid rain? Fixed a lot of that in the US, too. Smog? I am old enough to remember when the Philadelphia suburbs had visible smog, and this is not really a valley or a basin. LA was horrible. We had lifeless rivers. Some of those are not so lifeless now!
One never knows when people are being idiots and when they are trolling, but some of these problems were real and they got better, not simply figments of the crazy imagination of the Ozone Man.