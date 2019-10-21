Boris Johnson has been denied the opportunity to hold a second vote on his Brexit deal in the House of Commons after the Speaker, John Bercow, ruled that it would be “repetitive and disorderly”.*The problem that no one seems to get except for a few commentators is that "Brexit" in whatever form is just the beginning and it will never be over!
Bercow said it would break longstanding conventions for MPs to debate and vote on the agreement struck in Brussels last week, little more than two days after Saturday’s historic sitting.
Brexit Mania
I admit I started to tune it out because I got a bit sick of following all the ups and downs. Let me know when it's over!*
