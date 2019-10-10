There is a certain legal invulnerability shield around the presidency. Not really a fan of this, but it isn't entirely a new invention of Trump. Still the parade of people in the general sphere of corruption, like Rudy who is neither part of the government nor even by his own admission acting as a lawyer entitled to any kind of privilege, who aren't hiding in their rooms frightened, but instead are going on teevee acting like clowns and LOL NOTHING MATTERS YOU CAN'T TOUCH ME should be more than a little worrisome.
Also, too, thanks, Obama.