Civilitude

The most important thing is for elites to be nice to each other and to use their massive platforms to criticize the rabble who dare use their tiny microphones on the twitter machine.
DeGeneres isn’t a role model for civility. Her friendship with Bush simply embodies the grossest form of class solidarity. From a lofty enough vantage point, perhaps Bush’s misdeeds really look like minor partisan differences. Perhaps Iraq seems very far away, and so do the poor of New Orleans, when the stage of your show is the closest you get to anyone without power.