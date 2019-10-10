Thursday, October 10, 2019

Coulda Sat That One Out

I don't think "Ellen hanging out with George Bush" is especially important and don't really care personally. What's also not important is PEOPLE BEING MEAN TO ELLEN ON THE INTERNET BECAUSE SHE IS HANGING OUT WITH GEORGE BUSH. What is, important, however, is existence of the Ellen Defense Force, other elites who are Mad SO MAD at the twitter rabble for daring to suggest that playing nice with the man responsible for so much death might be a bad thing. Rich people hanging out together in perfect harmony is not a sign of all that is good in America but actually the opposite.

Fuck you, David Axelrod.

Yay Neko and Hulk.




by Atrios at 10:16