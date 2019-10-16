Don't Talk To "Me" Like I'm Stupid

One thing about doing this blog is I learned very quickly that while I am of course a super brain genius, plenty of my readers are much smarter than me generally, and literally all of you know more about some things than I do. Understanding your audience is a challenge in all communications, but you can attempt to write/speak in a way which doesn't sound as if you think your audience is stupid even if you aren't telling most of them anything new.
Most people don't say the Trump "not many people know this, but" thing out loud, but too many politicians sound as if they are. And some just lie and think "you" are too dumb to know they're lying.