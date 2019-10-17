Employer Tax Credits

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will announce a plan to incentivize jobs in rural communities during her stop in Tipton on Thursday afternoon.
Harris, a Democratic candidate for president, said she will provide up to $10,000 a year for every full-time job created in rural areas. According to her Partnership with Rural America plan released today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture would designate zones where companies would be eligible for these benefits.
To be eligible, companies have to either open a new office or factory in the community or expand an existing operation. The companies would also have to hire at least three new full-time workers, including at least one employee who lives in the community.
This stuff is just free money for companies with accountants and lawyers. Not one job will be created because of them and genuinely small businesses without the knowledge of how to squeeze all the money out of the system are put at a disadvantage.
The problems vary, of course, but rural areas tend to lack appropriate infrastructure such as adequate broadband service or a decent airport. There are ways to make rural areas attractive for employers other than "free money for JAAYYUUUB CREATORS" but that's the best we can do because capitalism means government does nothing but give tax money to corporations.