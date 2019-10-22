Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Even Worse Than The Crimes He Tweeted Out

Is this for dramatic effect, have they not been paying attention, or has the crimeing genuinely been more elaborate than we imagined?
Democrats emerging from his deposition on Tuesday called his 15-page opening statement "very dramatic," "detailed" and "lengthy." Representative Andy
Levin, a Democrat from Michigan, said the U.S. diplomat's account was "very troubling."

"All I have to say is that in my 10 short months in Congress -- it's not even noon, right? -- and this is my most disturbing day in Congress so far," Levin said.

"He gave a very detailed opening statement that was very devastating to Donald Trump," said Congressman Ted Lieu, Democrat from California.

...and here is the statement which I don't have time to read right now.
by Atrios at 16:19