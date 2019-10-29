Ambition is a weird thing. Donald Trump didn't really expect to win, but Boris Johnson definitely wanted to. He's lazy. Probably he imagines that a lot of the stuff he did, such as appearing on the teevee or showing up to fancy lunches with important people, and occasionally even having to vote, was "work," but it really isn't. With the right personality all that stuff is just fun, really. He was the Mayor of London, which is largely a figurehead job without too many direct powers, and he delegated most of that (which is fine!). But Prime Minister actually has to... work. No amount of shirking and delegating can really get around that. Having been around government all his life, he has to actually know that. Why would he want the job?
It's weird.