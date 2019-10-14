Monday, October 14, 2019
I'd Be A Quality Rich Person
I suppose the only way to test that out is for you to give me all your money, but I think I'd do it well. I'm not even promising to be a good rich person, though I do promise that if I do become a very charitable rich person I will not decide I am the expert on everything and condition my philanthropy on everyone doing what I say. But I think I would live a quality not very ostentatious life and sprinkle some money around to actual expert dogooders and at the very least not devote my life to making other people miserable. Also I don't think I would be doing crimes.
by Atrios at 16:02