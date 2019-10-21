Monday, October 21, 2019

I'd Like To Be Wrong

But "dems gonna do 15 minutes of impeachment hearings at 3 AM the Friday after Thanksgiving on one count of something and then after giggling Mitch tosses it say 'oh well we tried Republicans are bad vote D'" is the very likely and very wrong thing which is about to happen.
WASHINGTON — House Democrats are zeroing in on a framework for their impeachment case against President Donald Trump that will center on a simple “abuse of power” narrative involving the president's actions regarding Ukraine, according to multiple people familiar with the deliberations.

As Democrats continue closed-door depositions with critical witnesses and prepare to move to the next phase of public hearings, they are wrestling over which elements and evidence to bring in, which to leave out. The goal is to explain to the public the reasoning and relevance of any eventual impeachment charges.
And then Trump says "all crime by me is legal" and continues The Purge.

He tweets a new crime about every half hour. No need to rush things.
