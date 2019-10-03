I'm not arguing against that, really, and the gun issue varies geographically quite a bit, but it's also the case that if you want intensity you need leaders who are, well, intense.
If the Dem candidate says:
I'm for commonsense solutions to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.And the Republicans respond with:
UN SUPERSOLDIERS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF GENERAL SOROS ARE COMING TO STEAL ALL OF YOUR GUNS AND INSTITUTE SHARIA LAWthen it isn't too surprising that one side has intensity.
I don't mean this as campaign advice on this particular issue, just that in general Dems tend to gravitate towards wishy-washy don't piss anybody off language. "Safe, legal, and rare" not "free doughnuts with every abortion." Maybe smart! But it's hardly rally the troops stuff.