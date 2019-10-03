Thursday, October 03, 2019

Intensity

One bit of conventional wisdom (perhaps true!) is that while certain issues have roughly majority support favoring the "Dem position," Republicans tend to have more intensity. The big one is guns. Sure people want gun control but if you suggest that's a good idea then all the ammosexuals will emerge from their bunkers and vote without a similar turnout boost for the Dem side.

I'm not arguing against that, really, and the gun issue varies geographically quite a bit, but it's also the case that if you want intensity you need leaders who are, well, intense.

If the Dem candidate says:
I'm for commonsense solutions to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.
And the Republicans respond with:
UN SUPERSOLDIERS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF GENERAL SOROS ARE COMING TO STEAL ALL OF YOUR GUNS AND INSTITUTE SHARIA LAW
then it isn't too surprising that one side has intensity.

I don't mean this as campaign advice on this particular issue, just that in general Dems tend to gravitate towards wishy-washy don't piss anybody off language. "Safe, legal, and rare" not "free doughnuts with every abortion." Maybe smart! But it's hardly rally the troops stuff.
by Atrios at 13:16