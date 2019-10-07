Intervention

I know the post below seems like some flippant hippy peacenik shit, but even without getting into some grand debate about the appropriate involvement of the United States in this conflict (or potential conflict) or that one, giving people the tools to massacre each other everywhere in the world probably isn't the best plan if you care about people (not) being massacred. You don't have to think our policy is literally by and for the benefit of our arms productions industries (that's crazy conspiracy talk!) to see that it is indistinguishable from one that is.