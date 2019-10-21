It Ain't Easy Being Not Quite Rich Enough

Let's grant this idea the most credence we possibly can. Whatever your monthly obligations (which if you were a poor we would say very irresponsible choices that led to these monthly obligations), having to poorsize your life if you can't quite manage the private school tuition every month for is hard. Financial stresses can hit people almost anywhere on the income distribution. It's quite obvious that the richest man in America, My President, feels these stresses too! Though that's a bit weird.
Still if you can't make it on 300 grand a year you should at least have a wee bit of sympathy for somebody trying to make on 28 grand a year.