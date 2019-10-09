A lost opportunity of the Trump era is that the moment we elected a brain worm infected racist lunatic to president was the moment we should have reconsidered the "treating the presidency as a monarch" thing which has always been wrong and ridiculous. Oh well.
And liberals do it too. Any time someone gets weepy over some sort of iconic moment of Obama, or whatever, they're contributing. We just shouldn't be trained to have those kinds of feelings for My President. Just a person with an important job.