Standing Up For Themselves

It never gets mentioned but one thing that Trump White House did early on that has had major ripple effects was to get rid of the visitor logs. We would know right away how many times Rudy was in the building or, for that matter, if Parnas and Fruman ever stopped by.— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 14, 2019
"The Press" does freak out about what it sees to be its institutional prerogatives at times. They can turn the story of a Breitbart "reporter" being turned off of Air Force 1 into a week long story about tyranny and the threat to democracy if they, collectively, choose to. White house visitor logs? Press briefings? Who cares.
And I suspect it's because the top tier political press - the agenda settings ones - get their text message gossip stories and are happy.
Usually when I'm discussing "the press" in this context I mean the political press, the kind that hang out waiting for press briefings (when they existed) or run around the Senate offices with a camera following Lindsey Graham. Not all journalists, of course.