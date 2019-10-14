Monday, October 14, 2019

Standing Up For Themselves



"The Press" does freak out about what it sees to be its institutional prerogatives at times. They can turn the story of a Breitbart "reporter" being turned off of Air Force 1 into a week long story about tyranny and the threat to democracy if they, collectively, choose to. White house visitor logs? Press briefings? Who cares.

And I suspect it's because the top tier political press - the agenda settings ones - get their text message gossip stories and are happy.

Usually when I'm discussing "the press" in this context I mean the political press, the kind that hang out waiting for press briefings (when they existed) or run around the Senate offices with a camera following Lindsey Graham. Not all journalists, of course.
by Atrios at 10:43