One of my pet peeves - and perhaps the bubble on this is bursting - is that companies regularly describe themselves/are described as "tech" companies when that basically means they have a website and an app. They might have a new product idea, but it isn't so different (mostly) than having a new restaurant idea. There isn't really anything resembling invention happening. And maybe something like Uber was arguably "tech" once upon a time in that it did make use of new widely available smartphones technologies to do something new, but now it's just a taxi company with an app. The local actual taxi companies have apps now, also, too.
WeWork is an absurd example of this. It isn't really "tech" to scam rich people into giving you billions of dollars for a real estate scheme. That's an old technology.