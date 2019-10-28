That Could Be Me

Whenever the Morning Joes of the world start tut-tutting the uncivil masses, I'm reminded of a scene in the movie The Queen, about the aftermath of the death of Diana. This is from memory, but basically after Diana dies, the country goes completely insane, and briefly direct their rage at the Queen and the rest of the Royals and are about ready to burn down Buckingham Palace. The Tony Blair character (this is fiction, of course) is initially somewhat indifferent to their declining reputation, but then turns around and steps in to try to support them. There's a scene where Elizabeth is chatting with Tony and says something like, "You didn't do this for me. You did this because you saw those angry crowds and realized you could be next."