The Kids Aren't Alright

Will overcame his addiction to nicotine before the news broke this summer about some cases of severe lung illness and deaths linked to vaping. But he still occasionally vapes THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. He says the illnesses haven't made him or his friends quit, partly because vaping is a big part of teen culture — and also because they think it won't happen to them.Don't do it kids!
"I feel like, for a lot of people, that's just a chance they're willing to take," he says. "I don't think a lot of kids are thinking about the future."
Living through the transition from "you can smoke anywhere you want" to a world where you basically can't smoke indoors or in cars has made me realize that being a nicotine addict *sucks.* I've never been one, but watching smokers ready that cigarette for the brief walk from the cab to the destination, or similar, knowing that they've been ticking off the seconds in their minds until they can, has been eye opening. Sure I knew quitting was hard, but now I know existing as a smoker is hard.
Vaping isn't smoking but the addiction is the same. Even if there were no real health consequences to doing it, it'd still be bad to get addicted! Don't do it!
I'm sure all The Kids Today read this blog and will listen to me.