The Referees

Anybody sentient knows Trump is a brain worm addled psychopath, but Democrats aren't allowed to say it because that's just Partisan and Objective Political Journalists aren't allowed to say it because all they do is type up what people tell them (this is not true but it's what they pretend), so that leaves the Wise Old Men Of Washington which is basically Henry Kissinger and some retired generals. Maybe if Mad Dog says something Mitch McConnell will have to act!!!
Hey maybe if you want some retired generals to violate some Norms perhaps all you "objective journalists" could start doing it too. No? Ok shut up then.