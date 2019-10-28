Occasionally it gets noticed, but generally it's quite amazing how ex-members of Congress who spent years doing the "Washington is disgusting coastal elitist hellhole and that's why I (pretend to) sleep in my office and can't wait to move back to Fritters" schitck end up moving there promptly after leaving office. Sometimes they continue going on teevee. "Yes, Chuck Todd, we all agree the DC area is the worst of America, which is why I've moved my family here."
Sure we all gotta eat, but plenty of these people aren't exactly poor and can go back to selling cars at Daddy's Chevy dealer, or whatever.