These Are My Obsessions

Most of the current frontburner crimeing activities actually make no sense. I mean this stuff is only happening because Trump has brain worms. Sending your AG around the world to pressure foreign leaders to justify conspiracy theories about the 2016 election and to discredit the Mueller investigation which for some reason everyone agreed to Move Past (something about not pulling A Few Good Man courtroom scene).
As bad as the emoluments stuff is, in its own way the "you gotta stay in my yuge hotels" stuff really is brain worms territory, too. You're president of the United States and you're obsessing about people giving you a few bucks for hotel rooms?