Global warming aside, the United States has the worst weather in the world. Of course the weather isn't the same everywhere, but almost everywhere in this country it's bad in its own way. Much of the Midwest literally has the worst weather in the world. There are colder places and there are hotter places, but few places where you get 105 degree days in July and -10 degree days in January. Even some places with more moderate weather overall (highs not so high, lows not so low) have bizarrely large intraday temperature swings.
Today is a pretty nice day, if cold compared to... 2 days ago.