We're All Hacks

A bit, anyway. I don't mean we're all dishonest, but consciously or not we are more likely to forgive "our side," not because, as is too often portrayed, it's just a Partisan Team Sport and we're rooting for one franchise over the other, but because we think "our side" is genuinely better and less likely to be guilty of whatever it is being accused of. But not all hacks are shameless hacks, and I don't know of anyone on The Left, whatever that means, who would make this kind of argument for a Dem president.
It isn't entirely bad that there's a Hack Gap, but there is and the Both Sides press fails to acknowledge it. There is no liberal Fox News. There isn't anything close to it.