What I Think Republicans Don't Understand About Republicans

If Republicans don’t stand by Trump, they risk losing their base foreveris the subhed.
One thing *I* know about the Republican base which I think too many people don't is that takes them about a week from circulating pictures of Trump-As-Jesus-Christ to literally not remembering his name. We went through this with Bush. We went through this with Palin.
Because it never was about Bush or Palin or Trump. And to a great degree Bush himself was never about Bush, it was about that lovely wonderful post-9/11 era, the greatest time for Republicans ever. They were merely vessels for making Republicans feel like they were Owning the Libs and Fox News handles that pretty well for them daily even without a figurehead.
...as the Eschaton Poet Laureate, Merkin Patriot, says:
I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHAT ATROSI IS YAMMERING ABOUT - WHOSE THIS PALIN GUY???