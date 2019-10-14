A problem with too much internet politics exposure is that one sees too many people expressing "WE AREN'T WE OUT ON THE STREETS" or "WE NEED TO HAVE A GENERAL STRIKE" or similar.
If there's an organization or organizations you think should be helping to organize such things, lobby them. Otherwise get a sign and get out there. There are probably existing if small regular protests near you right now!
It's reasonable to want people who have power to use that power to organize or anything else, but a diffuse nonspecific "we" is mostly a call to action on yourself. Do and inspire! Maybe some people will join you.