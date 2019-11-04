Disclaimers

Monday, November 04, 2019

In journalism or somewhat similar fields (academia), people familiar with backgrounds and realities of people who are not wealthy men are considered suspect. How can you cover the poors objectively when you, yourself, are poor? We are going to hire a minority to cover the minority beat, but then suggest their work is suspect because of "bias." How do you cover the plight of wealthy New Yorkers, when you, yourself, are a wealthy New Yorker? Okay that last one is never asked.

It isn't always made this explicit, publicly. But wow...
by Atrios at 08:22