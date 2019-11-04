Disclaimers

The Wapo has a good story about a DA candidate in SF whose father is in prison.— Eric Umansky (@ericuman) November 4, 2019
But I don't get "Editor's note" that reporter also had a parent in prison
Our backgrounds shape us. The reporter is no more biased than one who *hasn't* had family in prison
In journalism or somewhat similar fields (academia), people familiar with backgrounds and realities of people who are not wealthy men are considered suspect. How can you cover the poors objectively when you, yourself, are poor? We are going to hire a minority to cover the minority beat, but then suggest their work is suspect because of "bias." How do you cover the plight of wealthy New Yorkers, when you, yourself, are a wealthy New Yorker? Okay that last one is never asked.
It isn't always made this explicit, publicly. But wow...