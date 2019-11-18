Drugs Are Bad, MMMKAY

I certainly don't think drugs and abortion are the same thing, but the impulse to outlaw them is similar for some people. There's a segment of the population who aren't really motivated by anti-abortion politics, but if you ask them if it should be outlawed, or outlawed under various circumstances, they'll say yes. Then if you ask them what the criminal penalty should be, they have a hard time answering. So that's really the question. If being a member of the choom gang should be a criminal offense, what should happen to choom gang members?
It hasn't been good, folks.