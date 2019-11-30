Everything Gets Better

When I was a young - and later since such things stay with you a bit - I thought everything got better. If an author wrote a good book, the next one would be better. If a movie was good, the sequel would be better (this was a source of confusion as I was perhaps too young for Godfather II but Empire I guess?). If a band had a good album, the next one should be better. Galactica 1980 must be better than Battlestar Galactica!
Not entirely sure where I got this idea, but it did take awhile to unlearn. Was The Fat Boys Are Back? Better than Fat Boys? Maybe!