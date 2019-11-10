Sunday, November 10, 2019

Go On

Just never stop talking.
RADDATZ: Congressman, you're again talking about process. The process. I asked you about substance. How do you fend against the substance?

THORNBERRY: Well, as you know -- maybe you know, Martha -- I believe that it is inappropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival. Now that leads to a question, if there's a political rival with a family member who’s involved in questionable activity, what do you do? Just let them alone. But set that aside. I believe it was inappropriate. I do not believe it was impeachable. And process -- you know, you all always want to say substance, not process. There's a reason we let murderers and robbers and rapists go free when their due process rights have been violated.
by Atrios at 13:45