RADDATZ: Congressman, you're again talking about process. The process. I asked you about substance. How do you fend against the substance?
THORNBERRY: Well, as you know -- maybe you know, Martha -- I believe that it is inappropriate for a president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival. Now that leads to a question, if there's a political rival with a family member who’s involved in questionable activity, what do you do? Just let them alone. But set that aside. I believe it was inappropriate. I do not believe it was impeachable. And process -- you know, you all always want to say substance, not process. There's a reason we let murderers and robbers and rapists go free when their due process rights have been violated.
Sunday, November 10, 2019
Go On
Just never stop talking.
by Atrios at 13:45