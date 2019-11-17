In It To Win It

I of course don't love conservative Democrats, but I distinguish between the ones who are basically "Morning Joe Democrats" and ones who actually try to win over the locals who are, you know, the ones who vote.
A bad thing about Morning Joe Democrats (Hi Claire!) is their thing is basically, "I would have won if not for AOC and annoying liberals on twitter." It isn't enough that they are annoyingly conservative (or "moderate"). They blame their failures to win elections on people trying to win elections, and their voters, elsewhere, even if they aren't being explicitly criticized by them.
It's fair for the Joe Manchins to say, "lay off, I got this." Because he does! But the Morning Joe Democrats...often don't.