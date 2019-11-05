Tuesday, November 05, 2019

Is The Game Just The Game



Lindsey's relatively young for the Senate. 64. Not like he's entering the winter of life and career necessarily. But I imagine he could've cashed out - even cashed out for a position which gave him lots of attention such as the apparent dream job of CABLE NEWS REGULAR - and not have to spend his life being lickspittle to America's worst human, Donald Trump. What is really in it? I just don't understand any of these people.
by Atrios at 16:20