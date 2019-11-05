Is The Game Just The Game

Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he won't read any of the transcripts, and dismissed Sondland's reversal.— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 5, 2019
"I've written the whole process off ... I think this is a bunch of B.S."
Lindsey's relatively young for the Senate. 64. Not like he's entering the winter of life and career necessarily. But I imagine he could've cashed out - even cashed out for a position which gave him lots of attention such as the apparent dream job of CABLE NEWS REGULAR - and not have to spend his life being lickspittle to America's worst human, Donald Trump. What is really in it? I just don't understand any of these people.