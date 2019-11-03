Sunday, November 03, 2019
Morning Thread
The Halifax Examiner is having its annual subscription drive. Hard to believe the Examiner is now over five years old. Because of the heavy expenses associated with the investigation into a wrongful conviction, The Examiner finds itself in debt for the first time. I'm a subscriber because supporting independent media is probably one of the best ways to help right a world that has gone completely off balance. The reporting is excellent and pertains not just to Halifax, but to all communities. Really, if you can, you should subscribe. And, you'll get a tee shirt. Doesn't get better than that!
by ql at 06:11