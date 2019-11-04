No "one side" or geographic location has a monopoly on racism. And that someone on "one side" is somehow worse does not excuse bad actors on My Side (whatever that means). But when people basically say they're Nazis they're, you know, Nazis, the one group until recently there seemed to be a mainstream consensus about.
People who pretended not to know that the Nazis are Nazis might not be Nazis themselves, but they perhaps think the Nazis have some interesting ideas and would like to subscribe to their newsletters or at least hang out and take selfies with them.