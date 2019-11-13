Lots of people were very impressed with his "solar shingles" which were just props.
To win over shareholders, Musk came up with the concept of a “Solar Roof” that resembled a traditional rooftop shingle but could capture power from the sun. At a joint Tesla-SolarCity event in Los Angeles in October 2016, Musk showed off the product to an impressed audience. The demos he unveiled weren’t functional, but the acquisition received approval a few weeks later.
6 months, a year, tops, going to be ramping ramping ramping production. Always ramping towards freedom!