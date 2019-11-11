New presidential elections should be held this year, perhaps at the same time the new Congress is chosen. Some time is needed for plausible national leaders to emerge and parties to reorganize. But Venezuela urgently needs a leader with a strong democratic mandate to clean up the mess, encourage entrepreneurial freedom and slim down and professionalize the bureaucracy.Enterpreneurial freedom! Professionalize the bureaucracy! Drink!
Monday, November 11, 2019
Punted
Don't see any editorial about Bolivia at the NYT. Their post-almost-coup piece on Venezuela was a masterpiece! I mean one doesn't have to have had any opinion on Chavez to realize that after a military coup happens (it didn't, ultimately, but it seemed like it) the people who responded with this have seriously broken brains:
by Atrios at 08:48