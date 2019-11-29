Really How Could This Be Bad

Johnny Depp is producing a musical about the life of Michael Jackson that will be told from the perspective of the late singer’s famous sequin glove.
Playwright Julien Nitzberg wrote For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorised Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, As Told By His Glove, which is described as “a fresh, revisionist look at the strange forces that shaped Jackson and the scandals that bedevilled him”.How could this be any worse than I imagine, you wonder? You lack creativity, my friends.
Nitzberg proposed a solution: “I said, how’s this? Everything MJ has been accused of has actually been caused by his glove, which is actually an alien from outer space [and] feeds on virgin boy blood. They laughed and said, ‘Can you do the normal version?’”