Shared Responsibility

In a campaign in which rivals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders launched to the front of the primary pack — and stayed there — by railing against big corporations and promising massive structural change, it remains to be seen whether Patrick’s approach will catch fire with Democrats. On Monday night, he stood by his pro-business stance when asked if he believes corporations bear any responsibility for income inequality in the nation.
“I think we all have responsibility for inequality. We vote for the people and have voted for the people who have supported some of these strategies,” he said, pointing to tax policy that has favored the rich over the middle class.
...and we can vote against them! Good point.