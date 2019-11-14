A mistake too many make is thinking Republicans - elected, voters, all of them - actually care about the things they claim to care about. Arguably a big chunk of Democrats aren't much different, but I'm not interested in having that argument. Regardless the difference is that Republican concerns are treated in our discourse as genuine and serious while concerns of The Left, defined so broadly, are not.
When Donald Trump decides Medicare For All has been the Republican policy all along, they will all get behind it. No I don't think that's going to happen, but hopefully you get the point.
The MAGA base basically needs to feel like they're Owning The Libs with a healthy dose of racism. Medicare for Everyone But Black People would poll at 700% favorable. "Donald Trump supports Medicare for All, do you?" would get a strong majority.