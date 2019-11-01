Donald Trump said Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal will make it difficult for the British prime minister to strike a trade deal with the U.S. after the U.K. leaves the European Union."Much bigger numbers." What does that even mean? I get it's Trump so nothing he says means anything, but in this case it's really total gibberish.
In an interview with Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage on LBC Radio, the president said the two countries could “do much bigger numbers” if Johnson made a cleaner break with the EU.
I suppose the problem is that "trade deal" has the word "deal" in there and Trump makes the best deals. But while of course terms of trade deals matter, they're basically boring stuff about tariffs and quotas. A post-Brexit trade deal with the US will matter some to the UK, but it's unlikely to be "better" in any meaningful sense than the existing US-EU arrangement. Also they have to go through Congress so it doesn't really matter how much Donald likes Nigel.
