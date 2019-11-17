The Very Hungry Caterpillar

I don't think all people are good (I, too, am bad), but I like to think the need for self-preservation - if a somewhat exaggerated of version of what that really means (no man can survive with just one yacht!) - drives some of it. Understandable selfishness, I guess.
But imagine being not just a rich local car dealer, but a real billionaire (I don't mean Trump), or similar Richie Rich, and devoting your life to increasing the suffering of the rest of the population. Or just thinking "wow $8 an hour is too much for the THOSE PEOPLE."
Other people are weird.