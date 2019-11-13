There's A Million Pigeons

I've written about this before (as everything) but it really shouldn't surprise anyone that a significant part of the population will vote for anyone with an R after their name (or a D). How bad would a Democrat have to be for me to not vote for them for senator? Governor? President? Over the alternative? Pretty bad! Maybe I wouldn't vote for the D equivalent of Governor Roy Moore, but I'd probably for the D equivalent of Senator Roy Moore. Part of that is THERE IS NO EQUIVALENT. But part of that is that the "worst" Democrat is still going to be more likely to implement my favorite bullshit relative to the Republican.
Trump busts this model and it is a bit hard to comprehend, I admit, but "vote for your party no matter what" is actually the smart position, mostly, not the dumb one.