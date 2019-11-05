I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do.The mistake they made, you see, was listening to the experts.
Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Tories
I'm not one who imagines some glory age of benevolent conservatism, but I do think they at least did learn which course to use the salad fork with, to not actually get caught lighting fifty pound notes in front of homeless people, and to not suggest people incinerated in a massive fire through no fault of their own were, in fact, at fault, in mixed company at least.
by Atrios at 11:45