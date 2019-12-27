And Another 10 Degrees

Bulls cannot breed at Inverell. They are becoming infertile from their testicles overheating. Mares are not falling pregnant, and through the heat, piglets and calves are aborting.
We all knew the global warming denial cycle so well that it was a joke years ago"
It isn't happening
It's happening but it isn't our fault.
It's happening and it's our fault but it's no big deal and it isn't worth the extravagant cost (hilariously small, 20 years ago) of doing anything about it.
It's happening and there's nothing we can do.
Goodbye world.