Yet Democrats are only just beginning to confront the paradox that their imminent impeachment vote creates: What happens when a remorseless president commits the same behavior that got him impeached in the first place — only this time after the House has already deployed the most potent weapon in its arsenal?That's why the narrowest and fastest possible process was... dumb? I am a dumb blogger and I knew that.
“I have not allowed myself to entertain that sequence of hypotheticals,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee and a constitutional lawyer. “If he’s just impeached and not removed, we will definitely have to continue to deal with a lawless and ungovernable president.”
Thursday, December 12, 2019
And No One Thought Of This Before?
When Dems didn't do anything after Mueller he started CRIMEING HARDER. Of course he's just gonna go full crime boss.
by Atrios at 16:52