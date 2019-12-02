It's hard to explain Van Halen to The Kids Today, and also hard to explain the post-9/11 era. I mean I don't even try because OK BOOMER (I AM NOT A BOO..oh never mind), but for me it was a grand illustration of how deeply weird much of our elite press corps is. The Bush administration was filled with complete weirdos. OK maybe not *quite* as obviously demented as the Trumpkins, but not so much better, and that's before we get to the civilian Iraq occupation force. I watched them try to turn Don Rumsfeld into a sex symbol. There was a lot of deeply weirdo psychosexual Daddy stuff going on then.
"Exudes competence" is what one objectitudinal reporter supposedly said about Dick Cheney. Competent at something, I guess.