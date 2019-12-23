ALBERT LEA, Minnesota — America's food inspectors are warning that "unsafe" pork is likely making it to consumers under a change in rules for meat inspection.
That change is now set to roll out nationwide to plants that process more than 90 percent of the pork Americans eat.
Monday, December 23, 2019
Food Inspections
This is one that puzzles me. I know that the very best rich people only get their pork products from the finest Butchers To Rich People, but you know Mar-A-Lago stocks its breakfast buffet with only grade D pig assholes. More generally, most rich people don't really remove themselves from the food supply trough that the rest of us stick our snouts in. Some policies only hit the poor, but some really do hit most people.
by Atrios at 15:21