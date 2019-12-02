He Isn't Even That Good At Owning The Libs

I'm not surprised that Trump's popularity doesn't dip below 40%. I highly doubt any president's popularity, absent a severe recession, will ever dip below 40%ish again. I'm not surprised that Republicans vote for him. I don't expect some moment when the guys-in-diners suddenly have an epiphany and realized he's actually bad. Not going to happen.
But I am surprised by the people who genuinely seem to be into the guy. Not a generic Republican president (most Republicans). Not Trumpism (Republicans+conservatives+some random others). But Trump himself. I don't get it.